Palma to ban rental homes for tourists

Palma in Mallorca will evidently become the first city in Spain where it is forbidden for tourists to rent apartments.

Palma’s mayor, Antoni Noguera, said that he and the rest of the city council support the proposal because “there is nothing worse than residents not living in their home town because they can not afford the rent.”

Rents have increased in both Palma and most other Spanish cities in recent years. Many residents and local politicians believe it is due to websites and apps used by tourists to find private homes that they can rent on a short-term basis directly from the owners.

According to Noguera, houses will be exempted from the prohibition provided they are not in protected areas, near to airports or in industrial areas.

