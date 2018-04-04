If your plane is delayed then you can claim 5500 kroner

With ease you can get expert help to claim money from the airline.

Most of us have experienced delays, cancellations, lost luggage or other issues associated with flights. Financial compensation may be required in such cases.

However, there are very few who actually take advantage of the opportunity to claim compensation from the airlines. This is not strange, as companies often fail to inform passengers of their rights, and it is also difficult to fill out the forms.

Up to NOK 5550 per passenger

Fortunately, there are legal experts who will do the job of claiming compensation. Flyhjelp.no is a service that has helped thousands of air passengers. In Denmark, ‘Flyhjelp’ is well known, and has been featured in a number of media. Now the service has also opened to offer assistance to Norwegian airline passengers.

If you think you may be entitled to compensation, you only need to fill out a single form on Flyhjelp.no with information about the journey.

Thereafter, Flyhjelp’s lawyers deal with the matter directly with the airline.

You can claim compensation for flights three years retrospectively,and the compensation can reach up to 5500 kroner per passenger.

According to Flyhjelp’s website, the customer wins 92% of cases when an aid expert deals with the matter.

If the complaint should not result in compensation, you will pay nothing for Flyhjelp’s case processing and work. However, a fee is deducted from the compensation if the case is won.

Source: #Norway Today