Polar Whale Safari from Tromsø by boat – Polar Adventures

Come on board one of our pleasant and exclusive classic wooden boats and experience Humpback whales and Orcas! During the tour you will also see the majestic fjords and nature surrounding Tromsø, and there will be unique photo opportunities.

Join us and experience the great creatures of the sea! The coast of Tromsø in Northern Norway is the prime area for spotting whales! Humpback whales and Orcas are very curious, and often come up close to the boat to check what is happening.

You will also experience genuine Arctic wildlife such as Sea Eagles and all sorts of birds on this five-hour sightseeing tour from Tromsø.

READ MORE about Polar Whale Safari from Tromsø by boat – Polar Adventures

Source: visittromso.no / Norway Today