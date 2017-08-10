Collaborating for improved environment

Ports and organisations collaborate for environmental improvements

Cruise ports and organisations are working together to reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships visiting Norwegian ports.

They’ll document emissions into air and water, waste management ,and energy use, and assess each ship’s environmental impact.

The goal is to persuade shipping companies to choose beneficial environmental solutions such as equipping the cruise ships for shore power. A lot of emissions from current cruise – and other ships for that matter – is that they are not able to connect to the grid when docked.

In addition to Innovation Norway and the Coastal Administration (Kystverket), the ports of Bergen, Stavanger, Oslo, Aurland, Stranda, Ålesund, and Trondheim are participating in the scheme.

© NRK / Norway Today