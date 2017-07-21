Preikestolen Rock will close for Tom Cruise movie filming

Forsand municipality have given permission to shut down the tourist magnet, Preikestolen, to the public for a full nine days during filming of a new Mission Impossible movie.

According to Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper, no one other than the film people will be allowed on the mountain formation in Lysefjorden during the period between the 20th and 28th of September. The film company have been permitted up to 50 helicopter landings per day.

–

‘This can contribute to good advertising for Norway. The government has presented a new tourism report, where we want tourism to contribute to local value creation’, said the Minister of Health, Bent Høie.

–

CEO of the Stavanger Tourist Association, Preben Falck, is not sure if the Preikestolen needs Hollywood advertising.

–

‘It will create enormous pressure. How many tourists will we have in here? If it is closed, why is the Preikestolen being marketed, why is it actively working to attract more people. All traffic is shut down for over a week during movie filming.

–

Allemannsretten are strongly in agreement with us that this is not something we like. But it will be possible to get up on the backside and look down,’ he said.

–

A Forsand old timer, who didn’t wish to be named, rolled his eyes and said, ‘modern people have become blind to what’s right in front of their eyes. I saw every version of that long Tom Cruise interview with Oprah Winfrey there was on the internet; you know, the one where he jumps on the sofa and tells of his new love, Katie Holmes. This was years ago.

–

Little Green Men

But I wasn’t interested in what he had to say, or what Oprah Winfrey was saying. I was watching it in slow motion on youtube, 0.5 on the speed settings just below the screen. Stopping and starting it and taking screen shots all the way through.

–

I don’t want to say more, but let’s say it invloves ‘little green men’. Lots and lots of little green men. We don’t need Tom Cruise, whoever or whatever he is, or Hollywood advertising in this beautiful land. It’s sad, that’s all I can say. Do what I did, it’s all still there on the internet. Take your blinkers off and ask what is going on?’

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today