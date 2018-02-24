Project group will brighten-up Nærøyfjord for tourists

The travel company, The Fjords, will light up the Nærøyfjord, which is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, to attract more tourists.

“We believe this will enhance the experience of the World Heritage Fjords in autumn, winter, and spring,” says coordinator of the new project, Per Svanes, to NRK.

The boat “Vision of The Fjords” sails through Nærøyfjorden every day in winter, but the tourists won’t be able to see a lot in the dark.

Together with Flåm AS and Nærøyfjorden Verdsarvpark, The Fjords is seeking funding and permission to illuminate selected areas of the fjord.

The proposal is welcomed with mixed feelings among the locals the channel has talked to.

“How to solve it technically is not clear yet, but the project group wants to light up two points in the fjord and test it on the next winter season,” says Svanes.

