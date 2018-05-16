Qatar Airways adds A350 to their operation at Oslo Airport

As the first Nordic airport, Qatar Airways will use their brand-new Airbus A350-900 between Doha and Avinor Oslo Airport. The first flight with the new aircraft will be on October 28th.

As the first carrier at Oslo Airport, Qatar Airways will start their daily operation to and from Doha with an Airbus A350-900. This also makes Oslo Airport the first Nordic airport to welcome Qatar Airways’ A350 on a regular schedule. The A350 is filled with innovative technology to reduce CO2 emissions, noise and operations cost.

«Qatar Airways is an important partner at Oslo airport, and for Norway, both for the business and the leisure market. We are very happy with the decision Qatar Airways has made to start their operations here with the state of the art Airbus A350», says Jasper Spruit, VP Traffic Development in Avinor.

«Direct connection to Doha a Qatar Airways’ vast network to Asia, Australia and Africa gives Norwegians a unique opportunity to explore the world and to do trade abroad. At the same time, tourists visiting Norway will have great alternatives for a simple and comfortable start to their Norwegian holiday.»

The Airbus A350-900 can carry 283 passengers. There’s 36 seats in Business Class, voted World’s Best Business Class by Skytrax in 2017, and 247 economy seats in a comfortable 3-3-3 configuration.

The passengers will experience a flight like never before, with personal entertainment system with up to 4000 entertainment options in all seats, power and USB outlets, WiFi, advanced air conditioning technology and full LED mood lighting.

Exterior noise levels will be as much as 15 effective perceived noise decibels below requirements. The aircraft equipped with the new Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines has 25 percent less CO2 emissions per passenger than previous generation aircrafts.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today