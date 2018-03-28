Record visits to cabins in the mountains

The Tourist Association reported record visits to mountain cabins in the first part of the Easter holidays. Especially in central Norway,there are many more overnight stays than before.

So far, the DNT cabins have registered 6,125 overnight stays for the first four nights of Easter, an increase of 7% from last year, ‘Turistforeningen’ reported. Especially in Sylan in Trøndelag, there are 75% more than last year.

Even though there was a sickness outbreak at Hardangervidda, the numbers also went up there.

“People haven’t been scared away by news about sicknesses, but rather tempted by good weather and good relationships. So far, there have been 1,613 guests at DNT’s cabins on Hardangervidda, and 38 cases of illness.

We are, of course, sorry that some got sick, and we wish them a good recovery.

It is good to see that most have stayed healthy, and have been enjoying days in the mountains,” said Henning Hoff Wikborg, general manager of DNT Oslo and Omegn.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today