Record year for Torp

Nearly two million passengers travelled to and from Torp Sandefjord Airport last year. That is a growth of 35% compared to the previous year.

A total of 1,963,630 passengers travelled to and from Torp Sandefjord Airport last year. The year before, passenger numbers were at 1,455,375.

Domestic traffic fell by 2.7%, due to a decline in travel activities related to the oil and gas industry.

The growth is attributable to foreign traffic, where both Spain and Eastern Europe, as well as the major cities of Amsterdam, London, and Copenhagen were important destinations.

Managing Director, Gisle Skansen, looked back on a good year at Torp Sandefjord Airport.

‘Now we aim to pass 2 million passengers in 2018 for the first time in the history of the airport, and we naturally encourage everyone living in the region to choose Torp the next time they fly out,’ said Skansen.

By comparison, Gardermoen Airport in Oslo had almost 26 million passengers in 2016,and in total, Norwegian airports nationwide had more than 50 million passengers that year.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today