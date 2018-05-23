‘Reiselivet’ believe Norway will set a new holiday record

Almost six out of ten tourism industry analysts believe summer tourism in Norway will have another record year in 2018, for the fifth consecutive year.

‘Innovation Norway’ have conducted a comprehensive survey among Norwegian and foreign tourism industry players.

In the survey, 58% said that they are expecting a better,or much better summer than last year, wrote Dagens Næringsliv newspaper. Only 10% believed there’d be a

decline.

“We have conducted this survey for a number of years,and our experience has been that numbers seem to be somewhat better than expected,” said Bente Bratland

Holm, Director of Tourism at Innovation Norway.

She suggested that the summer season this year will end with an increase of approximately 3%. If Holm is right, it means that for the fifth consecutive year there will be growth in foreign tourism to Norway.

German guests account for the bulk of our tourism. Last year, Germans stood alone for accounting for 22% of the overnight hotel guests during the summer months.

