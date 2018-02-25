Road Administration is expecting ok traffic

The Road Administration is expecting ok winter holidays traffic – but warns about possible queues

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration reports of tight traffic in Eastern Norway at the end of the winter holidays, but there have been no major incidents so far.

– It starts to get tight around Elverum and Lillehammer and there is also heavy traffic from Nesbyen and Valdres down towards Hønefoss, but so far there are no major incidents, says traffic operator in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Nils Aae, to NTB.

He expects the winter holidays traffic this year to be as per usual.

– As long as we do not receive message of any notable incidents, this should be fine, even if you have to wait for a while around the mentioned crossroads. At Sandvika there might be some queuing as per usual, he says.

The mountain crossings do not currently have any special challenges.

– It’s relatively cold and straightforward driving conditions, says Aae.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today