Road Administration is expecting ok traffic

TOPICS:
Trafic problems in Oslo Road AdministrationOslo 20040129. Plowing crews have worked hard all night to Thursday to prevent the same trafic problems as it was Wednesday morning. A big truck with problems created queues at Mosseveien by Fiskevoll bay outside Oslo .Foto: Cornelius Poppe / SCANPIX

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 25. February 2018

The Road Administration is expecting ok winter holidays traffic – but warns about possible queues

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration reports of tight traffic in Eastern Norway at the end of the winter holidays, but there have been no major incidents so far.

 

– It starts to get tight around Elverum and Lillehammer and there is also heavy traffic from Nesbyen and Valdres down towards Hønefoss, but so far there are no major incidents, says traffic operator in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Nils Aae, to NTB.

He expects the winter holidays traffic this year to be as per usual.

– As long as we do not receive message of any notable incidents, this should be fine, even if you have to wait for a while around the mentioned crossroads. At Sandvika there might be some queuing as per usual, he says.

The mountain crossings do not currently have any special challenges.

– It’s relatively cold and straightforward driving conditions, says Aae.

 

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Road Administration is expecting ok traffic"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*