The Royal Fjord route

Travel in the footsteps of generations of European royalties and celebrities. Since the end of the 18th century royalties from all over Europe have explored the Hjørundfjord, the Norangdal and the Geirangerfjord.

The route is known for its breathtaking scenery with magnificent fjords and mountains, distinctive hotels, food and activities.

Sightseeing on foot or by boat, luxury coach or city train offers you a convenient and comfortable way of experiencing unforgettable scenery. There is a broad selection of sightseeing tours, especially during the summer, with or without local guides

READ MORE about THE ROYAL FJORD ROUTE

Source: visitalesund.com / Norway Today