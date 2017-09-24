Runde Bird Island

Out in the jaws of the ocean in Herøy Municipality lies the bird island of Runde.

The bird cliffs are the southermost in Norway, and have the widest variety of sea birds species in Scandinavia.

The little island has about 150 permanent inhabitabts, but during the nesting season from February to August every yearmore than 500,000 sea birds take over the island. Around 100,000 pairs of puffins nest here, but large colonies of great skuas, gannets and shags also establish themselves here in the nesting season.

