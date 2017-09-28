Ryanair cancel 18,000 flights

Ryanair has canceled 18,000 scheduled flights during the winter months. About 400,000 passengers, in both the UK and Norway, are affected.

The 400,000 passengers have already booked seats on flights that will not be completed. 34 routes are being hit, the company announced Wednesday. Among them are London-Belfast and Hamburg-Oslo.

“We deeply regret the doubt we have created among our customers regarding Ryanair’s reliability,” said airline boss Michael O’Leary.

Previously, Ryanair has canceled 2,100 flights out the end of October. The company has explained the problems with errors made in planning flights.

However, the news agency AFP writes that the crisis is due to the fact that the company has few pilots.

Ryanair also announced that the company is dropping their plans to bid for the bankrupt Italian airline Alitalia.

Although hundreds of thousands of passengers will have to find new departures, less than 1 percent of the company’s 129 million customers are affected, according to Ryanair. How much the company will lose on the many cancellations, is not yet known.

