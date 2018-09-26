Ryanair cancels 190 flights

Ryanair cancelled 190 of 2,400 scheduled flights on Friday due to strikes among cabin crew members in Belgium, Germany,Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal,and Spain.

This was announced by the airline on Tuesday.30,000 customers are likely to be affected according to Ryanair, who believes the strike is “unnecessary”.

The trade union for the low-fare Belgian cabin crew announced on September 13 that employees in six countries will strike on the 28th of September.

Both the air and the cabin crew in the company have demanded better pay and working conditions.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today