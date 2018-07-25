Ryanair strike creates 600 cancellations – Norway is not affected

Ryanair canceled 600 flights Wednesday and Thursday as a result of strikes, and over 100,000 passengers are affected. Travelers from Norway can, however, breathe lightly.

“As yet, no travelers from Torp will be affected. This applies primarily to flights to and from Ireland and we do not have Ireland among our direct destinations. But at the same time we do not quite know how this will evolve,” says Gisle Skansen, CEO at Sandefjord Airport Torp to NTB.

Also from Gardermoen, there are no direct flights to Ireland. Here, Ryanair only flies to London and Latvia’s capital Riga. From Haugesund, there are Ryanair flights to Malaga and Alicante, but none Wednesday and Friday of this week. However, travelers are advised to check if their flights are going as planned.

“So far, the information we have received is that the strike will not have any impact here. Travelers can breathe easy, but it may be very reasonable to go to the airlines’ website and check how things look for the specific flight they have booked or are considering to book” says Skansen.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today