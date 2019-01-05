Ryanair voted Britain’s worst airline

Ryanair has been named Britain’s worst airline for the sixth consecutive year. It is presented in an annual survey on customer satisfaction.

Which Travel are behind the survey.

Passengers gave the airline the lowest possible scored for boarding, comfort, flight cabin terms, and food and drink.

Ryanair thus ended the customer satisfaction survey with only 40%.

It was particularly canceled flights, baggage rules constantly changing, and delays that caused passengers to feel frustrated.

Thousands replied that they would never fly with Ryanair, even though the company is cheaper than its competitors.

Singapore Airlines came out of the survey best, with a score of 85%.

