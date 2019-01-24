SAS airline order new long-haul flight aircraft

SAS has ordered three new aircraft of the type Airbus 321LR. The planes are to be delivered already next year, and are brand new long-haul flight planes, allowing for new route options.

The three brand new aircraft will be leased from Air Lease Corporation and will be delivered in 2020. The first aircraft will be in service during the first half of 2020 wrote E24 news.

“The aircraft provide opportunities for exciting long-haul routes outside of our three hubs in Scandinavia, Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm” said Knut Morten Johansen, Head of Information in SAS Norway.

The new aircraft are a modified version of the A321 that SAS have from before. Among other things, the fuel tanks are larger so that the aircraft can easily cross the Atlantic Ocean and reach both the east coast of the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and India.

The new flight order comes in addition to the 50 Airbus A320 that SAS ordered last year, and the company still have the opportunity to acquire more A321LR by changing the order.

Their competitor, Norwegian Airline, have previously converted 30 of their 100 orders for A320neo to the A321LR variant and are scheduled to receive their first models later this year.

‘’We look forward to the launch of new routes and to evaluate the A321LR in production’’ said CEO, Rickard Gustafson of SAS in a press release.

Which routes the aircraft will be used on has not yet been determined.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today