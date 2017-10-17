SAS has 27 new direct flights

Six new destinations and 27 new direct routes have joined SAS’s summer program for next year. Already this winter, new routes for travel inland.

From mid-December, a new direct route between Bergen and Tromsø will be established, while Trondheim-Kristiansand will receive direct flights with two weekly departures starting in March next year. In addition, the frequency will be increased on the Trondheim-Copenhagen route.

SAS will open 27 new direct flights together with six new destinations: Verona, Sarajevo, Genoa, Toulon, Örnsköldsvik and Beirut, the company announced in a press release.

The list of new direct flights includes Split, Pula, Alicante, Thessaloniki, Prague, Geneva, Warsaw and Aarhus.

