SAS with passenger record in July

The airline Scandinavian Airline Systems (SAS) transported 2.5 million passengers in July, the highest number ever for the summer month.

This constitutes a growth of 2.2 per cent compared to July last year, shows figures made public on Tuesday.

Coverage however dropped by 1.7 percentage points, to 86.5 percent, compared to 2016.

At the same time, the figures show that the capacity measured in the number of available seat kilometers increased by 8.8 per cent, while passenger traffic measured in number of passenger kilometers increased by 6.7 per cent. This means that the airliner filled fewer seats in July.

While SAS’s European routes traffic increased by 8.3 per cent, long-haul traffic grew by 6 per cent.

Norwegian Air Shuttle grows even more despite of problems

– In July, demand developed in line with the previous months, with stable traffic growth in SAS’s geographical regions, the company writes in a press release.

SAS’s biggest rival, Norwegian Air Shuttle, also disclose passenger records in July. A total of 3,358,565 passengers used Norwegian in July, 432,683 more than last year, an increase of a staggering 15 percent, despite all cancellations in the period.

