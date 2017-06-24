Scenic Railway Journeys in Norway

Flam Railway RailWiew from Flam Railway.Photo bu Rita de Lange,Fjord Travel Norway

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 24. June 2017

Scenic Railway Journeys in Norway

Enjoy Norway’s scenic Railway Journeys, offering stunning scenery, taking you across spectacular mountains, through scenic National Parks, along beautiful rivers and cascading waterfalls.

 

 Enjoy the amazing Arctic Nordland line, the Dovre line across the Dovrefjell mountain plateau, the Bergen line across the Hardangervidda mountain plateau, the famous Flam Railway and the Rauma line through the most stunning scenery.Read more about Scenic Rail Journeys in Norway

 

© fjordtravel.no / Norway Today

*