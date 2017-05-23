Singapore Airlines launches its famous first class

Seven dishes served on Wedgewood porcelain accompanied by champagne from Dom Perignon are not commen up in the air.

Now the world’s most award-winning company takes the flight-experience up to a new level with the launch of its famous First Class direct from Copenhagen to Singapore.

“We are proud to offer First Class on our fastest and most popular route to Singapore – from Copenhagen,” says Henrik Hanevold, Sales Manager for Singapore Airlines in Norway.

And first-class passengers get a trip out of the ordinary, including a seven course meal served on Wedgewood porcelain and top-level drinks.

Singapore Airlines is the only airline in the world to offer both Dom Perignon and Krug Champagne in first class. Passengers will of course also get pajamas and slippers before embarking on the widest single bed in the aircraft industry.

The industry’s most spacious seats

Not only are the seats wide in First Class – they are also the industry’s widest in Business class.

Overall, there is both more space and comfort on board Singapore Airlines’ new B777-300ER than on other similar aircraft at other companies.

The aircraft has only 264 seats – or closer to 25 percent fewer seats than is common with the corresponding aircraft type in the industry.

“The low seat rate provides very good comfort in all classes – even for those who choose to fly economics,” Hanevold says.

Popular route among Norwegians

Half of all the business seats on board the popular Copenhagen route are filled with Norwegians, not unnatural considering all Norwegian businesses in Singapore, Hanevold believes.

But the route is also popular with Norwegian holiday travelers who go on to, for example, Bali, Vietnam, Australia or New Zealand. The new aircraft also introduces popular Premium Economy.

“Premium Economy has been good and is in demand among passengers who want upgraded comfort but at a lower price than Business Class.

For example, it costs from around five thousand NOK to upgrade to Australia’s around trip, an investment an increasing number of people take when they travel so far.

The upgrade of the Copenhagen-Singapore route is only shortly after the launch of the new Stockholm-Singapore route, and the company thus receives ten weekly departures from Scandinavia to Singapore.

© Singapore Airlines / Norway Today