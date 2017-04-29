Star chef with new concept in Stavanger

Closed the critically acclaimed Kita restaurant in December – Now he is ready to launch something totally different.

– I really had other plans for Kita. I wanted to move in a new direction, but then Petter contacted me, says Øyvind Næsheim (37).

He talks about Petter Sandberg, the man behind Alex Suhi, which recently was awarded with a Michelin star.

– When we met each other this winter, I quickly realized that we had the same philosophy and thoughts about what we wanted to do in a nutritional sense, says 37-year-old local chef.

After one year of operation, Næsheim decided to close the critically acclaimed restaurant Kita.

The restaurant served its last meal in December of last year.

After a four month ‘break’ consisting of lectures and ideas, there is now a new concept on its way.

This time under the Alex Sushi umbrella.

On May 3rd, the new concept restaurant is ready for the public in Stavanger.

– When I started Kita, we had no sushi. I wanted to show that Japanese food was more than that. Alex Sushi is very good at sushi, but I’m Øyvind Næsheim, and will continue to do what I’m good at, says the 37-year-old.

This means that Alex Sushi will now get more cold appetizers, salads, hot and meat dishes.

-We expand to a full-fledged izakaya restaurant, Næsheim explains.

If you are not fluent in Japanese, izakaya is a place where you go after work to share some drinks and have a snack.

Or as Næsheim himself explained, when Byas had a chat with him before he opened Kita:

– It’s a little casual meeting place where you can come and eat and drink well.

Source: Byas.no / Norway Today