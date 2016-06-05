Stavanger Countryside – In the land of the trolls

Leave behind the bustling city of Stavanger and become acquainted with the charming and peaceful countryside.

Travel through valleys and mountainous landscapes; pass rivers and fjords on your way to Byrkjedalstunet and Gloppedalsura. Hear about Nordic legends & myths in natural scenery, which will not fail to impress!

Trolls live in the most inhabitable places, mostly mountain caves and forest hideaways. To catch a glimpse of them, you must travel through dramatic landscapes. On the way, you will enjoy incredible scenery and hear about how these impressive landscapes once came into existence.

Source: regionstavanger.com / Norway Today