Norway is more than just riveting winter landscapes and fjords.

With its perfect temperatures and endless sunsets, Oslo in the summer is hard to beat. There is a plethora of things to do when the sun shines in the city, from swimming in the fjord to enjoying unique outdoor events.

Here are our suggestions for great things to see, do and explore in Oslo throughout the summer.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today