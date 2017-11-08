Survey: Airline Flight prices before departure

A new survey shows that airlines increase prices for flight tickets a day before departure.

Dagens Næringsliv (newspaper geared towards daily consumer life) has asked the travel agency chain G Travel to monitor developments in prices for tickets to the most popular destinations from Gardermoen on 25 October. The survey shows that ticket prices go up just days before departure.

For example, an economy round trip ticket from Oslo to Bergen cost 1,408 kroner more than 20 days before the trip. When the price was again checked 0-3 days before departure, the price had risen 149 percent to 3.460 kroner.

The economy ticket with the lowest price increase was the journey from Oslo to Paris, which increased 50 percent when the departure was approaching.

On the other hand, the largest price increase among the flexible business class tickets, the price increased 82 percent 0-3 days before departure, from NOK 4,029 to NOK 7,338. The lowest increase was on the Oslo – Tromsø route, where the increase was 33 percent.

Information Manager Knut Morten Johansen at SAS says that they raise the prices before departure to make people book their tickets early.

“If we consistently sold the last seats cheaper just before departure, nobody will buy the slightly more expensive tickets,” says Johansen.

