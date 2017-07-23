Terror fears affect travel plans

Nearly half of those surveyed responded that fear of terrorism has affected their travel plans this summer. Turkey is almost completely off the holiday destination list.

In a survey conducted by Ipsos MMI for Dagbladet newspaper, 29% of respondents said that terrorism has had little impact on them,15% said that terrorism has somewhat affected their choices, while 3% said that terrorism has largely affected their choice of holiday resort.

Women are more fearful of terror attacks when deciding travel plans than men. People in Central Norway are also more fearful than those living in Oslo. Cohabitants or married couples have more fear than singles.

‘After the last big terrorism event at Borough Market in London, we saw a significant decline in the number of trips in the weeks afterwards. Fortunately, this trend has been reversed, and the sale of travel is just about as it was before the attacks,’ said Christine Hafnor, Press Officer for Apollo.

‘The reluctance toward Turkey as a destination has been greatest effect. In recent years, there’s been a decline of almost 90%, and it’s the first time in ten years that we don’t have one charter flight going there. Due to the reduced trips to Turkey, trips to Greece,Spain, and Croatia, have increased this year. This is an example of how terrorism affects Norwegian holiday habits,’ said Hafnor.

Marketing Manager, Ellen Wolff Andresen, at the Travel Agency, Ticket, has a similar experience.

‘A few years ago, Turkey was in third or fourth place as the most popular holiday travel destination. Now the country is completely off our top ten list. It’s to do with political instability and terrorism,’ said Andresen.

Sales figures from travel agencies show that Spain, Greece and Croatia are the three most popular summer destinations. Thailand also came high on the list.

