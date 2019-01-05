Between 1st December and 31st March, we have daily bus routes from Tromsø to Narvik, and from Tromsø to Lyngen, that brings you to your next adventure!

The Arctic Route is all about making the Tromsø region more accessible for travelers. Together with various providers of experiences in the region around, Tromsø Bussring have made it easier to reach different kind of activities in Lyngen, Senja, Målselv, Bardu and Narvik during the winter season.

There will be daily departures with modern coaches from Tromsø – Narvik, Narvik – Tromsø, Tromsø – Lyngen and Lyngen – Tromsø.

