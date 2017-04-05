In Narvik you can experience the spectacular midnight sun.

In bright summer nights you will see a landscape draped in yellow, orange and red colors from the glowing sun.

North of the Arctic Circle

Narvik is located north of the Arctic Circle, at 68 degrees north. Between the vernal and autumnal equinox, in the northern latitudes, you will find the midnight sun, and in Narvik you can experience it from late May to mid July.

Facts about the midnight sun

The phenomenon occurs because the midnight sun never sets below the horizon at it’s lowest position during a day. And because the sun never sets, the daylight never goes away. Since the earth is tilted in its axis, and the earth orbits around the sun, that tilt makes the North Pole face towards the sun in the summer, keeping it sunlight even as the earth spins. READ MORE about The Midnight Sun