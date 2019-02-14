The number of travellers at Avinor’s airports increased by 3.5 per cent

The number of passengers traveling by air to and from Avinor’s airports increased by 3.5 per cent from January last year to the same month this year.

A total of 3,807,000 passengers travelled to or from Avinor’s airports last month. At the same time, fresh figures from Avinor show that the number of aircraft movements – the number of departures and arrivals – continues to decline. The fall is 0.1 per cent, and shows that the capacity of the aircraft is used somewhat better than before.

The largest passenger growth of the largest airports was Stavanger Airport, with 4.9 per cent from January last year to the same month this year. Helicopter traffic in particular contributed to the increase.

Growth confirms the great activity in the regional business sector and the sharp reduction in unemployment. We also see that the aircrafts are being filled up more, which we hope can eventually provide the basis for new international routes, ” says airport director Leif Lorentzen

Also at Oslo Airport and the airports in Bergen, Tromsø and Ålesund there was passenger growth last month.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today