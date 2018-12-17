The USA tightens its entry rules

The United States border authority has with immediate effect determined that all travelers must have approved ESTA application at least 72 hours before arrival.

This means that applications can be completed and approved in real time, which has been possible until now, writes Flysmart24.

The new rules also apply to travelers from Norway.

Norwegian and European citizens have not usually required a visa when entering the United States. However, from January 2009, the United States demanded that travelers had electronic approval in advance. Many do not look at ESTA as an electronic approval, but a hidden tourist tax, writes the site.

