Thinks it is wise to acquire a passport on this date

Forget it, says the police, it’s the worst day for renewal of your passport
– Boxed in weekdays with school-free are days where ‘everyone’ will be fooled into getting a passport without taking time of from work.
In May this year, there is only one such date. With Ascension Day being on Thursday 25 May, we expect a huge influx of applicants on Friday 26.
Unless you want to spend your entire day off in the waiting room at a police station, it is prudent to avoid this date.
– We are simply warning against applying for a passport this day, says Police Chief in Møre og Romsdal Police District, Britt Eli Kjøl.
As a Police Officer in Molde, she knows a lot about what can be expected.
The two days before and after May 17th can also be tough for those who do not like waiting in line for travel documents.
