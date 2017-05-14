Thinks it is wise to acquire a passport on this date

Forget it, says the police, it’s the worst day for renewal of your passport

– Boxed in weekdays with school-free are days where ‘everyone’ will be fooled into getting a passport without taking time of from work.

In May this year, there is only one such date. With Ascension Day being on Thursday 25 May, we expect a huge influx of applicants on Friday 26.

Unless you want to spend your entire day off in the waiting room at a police station, it is prudent to avoid this date.

– We are simply warning against applying for a passport this day, says Police Chief in Møre og Romsdal Police District, Britt Eli Kjøl.

As a Police Officer in Molde, she knows a lot about what can be expected.

The two days before and after May 17th can also be tough for those who do not like waiting in line for travel documents.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today