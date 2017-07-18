Tourism growth in the capital

The tourist office in Oslo has recorded a sharp increase in the number of visitors in June. Compared to the same period last year, it is an increase of 19 per cent.

According to figures from the Oslo Visitor Center, 53,290 were visiting the tourist information center in June, according to P4.

– All the attractions and hotels I have talked with report good occupancy and this has been the case in recent years. There has been a good increase every year, says department manager for hospitality services at Visit Oslo, Synne Myhre

The Munch Museum also reports an increase in visitors so far this year, with an increase of over 15 per cent from the same period last year. The Nobel Peace Center and Holmenkollen have had 7 and 19 percent more visitors respectively, in June this year compared to last year.

