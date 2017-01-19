Tourist record at the North Cape

Not since 1994 have so many tourists visited the North Cape. It is particularly winter tourism, Norwegians and tourists from China, South Korea and Thailand as contributing to the increase.

The number of visitors on Nordkapphallen passed 260,481 last year, writes Altaposten. It is 17,000 more than in 2015.

It is particularly an increase in winter tourism that contributes to the good figure, and many of those travelers coming by bus from Finland.

Deputy Director Hans Paul Hansen at Scandic Destination Nordkapp says that several tour operators have stated that it is too expensive to fly to Alta, and that the flights to northern Finland is better.

Among Norwegian visitors on North Cape it was an increase of 45 percent. The largest increase in winter tourists came from China, South Korea and Thailand.

There has also been an increase in American tourists came two times by cruise ship Viking Star.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today