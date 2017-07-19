Tourists coming to Norway make online searches

Tourists going on holiday in Norway are keen on internet searches in advance of the trip. The most common online searches are glaciers and fjords, northern lights and natural wonders.

“This is another proof that the interest in Norway is increasing. The list coincides well with the attractions we have been promoting in the tourism industry over time, says Tourism Director Bente Bratland Holm in Innovation Norway.

Tourist search preferences are evidenced by a report by Bloom Consulting on behalf of Innovation Norway. The report shows that there were record international searches for Norway as a tourist nation last year, and there are especially many Germans making online searches.

‘Luxury tourism’ skyrocketing

Of the 5.8 million tourism-related searches for Norway, Germans were behind almost 1 million. Americans accounted for 640,000 searches, an increase of 34 percent from 2015.

According to the report, 2 million searches for natural wonders were recorded in 2016. There were 1,350,000 searches of fjords and glaciers – and 450,000 searches for Northern lights.

The number of searches for the word luxury tourism increased by an incredible 614 percent, from 1,560 to 11,140.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today