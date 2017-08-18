Travel insurance covers return trips for Norwegian tourists in Barcelona

Norwegian tourists in Barcelona return trips home will be covered by their travel insurance should they decided to go home after the Barcelona terror attack, several Norwegian Insurance companies have offered.

“We are offering evacuation for our customers who are in Barcelona and want to go home,” says Bjarne Rysstad, communications manager for Gjensidige.

This applies up to Friday and means that the company pays for new airline tickets.

– Cancellation costs will be refunded to those traveling to Barcelona with departures up to Friday 25th August, he adds.

Tryg Forsikring states that they will cover cancellation of travel to Barcelona until Tuesday 22 August.

Codan Insurance states that those who wish to leave and return to Norway as soon as possible, can receive costs associated with this until 20 August.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today