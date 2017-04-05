The spectacular Trollkirka in Evenes, is one of Norways longest limestone caves, with pot-holes, deep ravines and cascades, and can only be described as a remarkable nature experience.

Location Evenes

The municipality Evenes is located just between the two cities Narvik and Harstad, with about 1400 inhabitants. The administrative center is Bogen, and the municipality consists of landscape and forest, long coastlines and mountainous areas. The regional airport is located in Evenes.

READ MORE about Trollkirka limestone cave

Source: visitnarvik.com / Norway Today