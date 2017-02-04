Here you will find everything you need to know about Tromsø – activities, attractions, history, food, accommodation, events, practical information and maps.

Visit Tromsø-Region is proud to offer an official app for Tromsø! We hope this will help you to find the best experiences suited for you, either you live here or visit our city.

Tromsø – Official City App is available in App Store and in Google Play, and can be downloaded free of charge.

The App works offline, but has to be downloaded while you are online. The app uses “Beacon technology” providing relevant information about experiences in Tromsø. Bluetooth, notifications and location services will all need to be turned on. Afterwards, this can be turned on and off as you wish.

Source: visittromso.no / Norway Today