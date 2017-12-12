Turkish Airlines adds wide-body option to its Oslo operation

Turkish Airlines will upgrade one of its two daily flights to Avinor’s Oslo Airport from its Istanbul Ataturk base to an A330 service.

Avinor’s Oslo Airport continues to ride the wave of ongoing capacity increases for S18, as Turkish Airlines reveals plans to enhance its twice-daily operation with a wide-body product.

Turkish Airlines which flies to most countries in the world will add its A330 on flights TK 1751/1752 from its hub İstanbul as of 25 March 2018. The increase in capacity will see an additional 40,000 seats between the two airports in 2018, and will enhance the already strong connectivity between the two Star Alliance hubs.

“Following the introduction of this aircraft, it will provide additional comfort to passengers for instance; the passengers will be able to experience its fully-flat bed in its business class product for the first time on Istanbul-Oslo route ,” explains Jasper Spruit, VP Traffic Development, Avinor. “The A330 will also give the additional opportunity to send Norwegian seafood via the Istanbul hub.”

Turkey was the 12th largest country market from Oslo during S17, sitting in between Italy and Poland in terms of the rankings. The extra capacity offered by Turkish Airlines will see it consolidate its position this summer as the 11th largest carrier at the Norwegian capital city airport. Weekly seats to Istanbul are already in excess of 3,000, offered by the two incumbent carriers.

“With the wide-body option, we will be able to serve more passengers and our passengers can experience our hospitality and facilities during the flight. By ever-expanding network , our passengers has easy access to 112 countries and 300 destinations over the world.

In addition, this operation will provide positive contribution economically. Having the passenger satisfaction as a priority, we strive to increase the flying experience of our passengers by ever-improving our facilities continuously and we are glad of introducing wide-body aircraft on Oslo flights’’ said Mr. Sinan Dilek , General Manager of Turkish Airlines Oslo.

The award-winning airline, which already flies to more countries than any other carrier, will have a new home later in 2018, when it moves to Istanbul New Airport. Ultimately the new airport of İstanbul will become the world’s largest, when all phases will be end , it will serve 200 million passengers.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today