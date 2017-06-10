Twelve year olds may be charged tourist fee

The EU Council of Ministers have agreed to lower the age limit for the new fee being introduced by the EU for tourists travelling visa-free to Schengen.

Last year, the EU Commission suggested that all visitors over 18 should pay the new fee.

The new system is called the Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS). The Commission’s proposal is that travellers pay a fee of 5 euros when they register. They will then receive a pass that lasts for five years.

The Council of Ministers holds to 5 euros as a price tag, but have said that if the fee doesn’t cover all expenses for operating the new system, the fee will be raised.

In addition, the Council believe the pass should be valid for three years rather than five.

The final ruling on the fee has now gone to negotiation between the EU Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of Ministers, who hope to reach a decision before the new year.

The purpose of the fee is that visitors from visa-free countries register before visiting countries in the Schengen area, which includes Norway. Norway hasn’t expressed any significant opposition to the system.

ETIAS will prevent illegal immigration, and suspend persons who are thought to pose a security risk. In addition, the system will track possible health hazards.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today