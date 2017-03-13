USA loses billions on tourism after Trump

Tourists are staying away from New York after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

The loss for the city’s tourism and trade sectors can reach to be over NOK 18 billion.

The tourist organization NYC & Company estimates that around 700,000 fewer tourists are coming to the city after Trump became president and the new travel authorization rules began, writes Swedish Dagens Industri.

The loss of money spent in the city will be over NOK 17,000 per person, and in addition, there are further negative effects. The total sum will be over NOK 18 billion for New York, and the price tag for the entire US for the declining tourism is even larger.

Some experts believe the decline is due to the dollar exchange rate and says tourism will pick up again.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today