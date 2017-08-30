Wants dutyfree at train stations

Eivind Trædal from the Green Party, wants to scrap the current tax-free regime and offer tax-free at train stations.

“I think it would be quite unpopular in the beginning, but the most important thing is that we get people to travel with train instead of air.

It was at the NRK Southland election studios, Eivind Trædal came forth with the proposal. He wants today’s tax-free regime for lives and proposes tax-free at train stations with foreign routes as an alternative.

Trædal believes today’s tax-free regime is bad for climate as he believes the scheme subsidizes more flights. In addition, he believes the scheme stimulates increased sales of tobacco and alcohol.

– It’s a strange solution. Therefore, we believe the tax-free scheme should be scrapped. If we encourage someone to travel with cheap alcohol and tobacco then it must be environmentally friendly travel.

