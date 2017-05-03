Visit Norway without a visa

Those who do not need a visa to visit Norway, can stay here for up to 90 days. There are additional rules you must follow.

This page have information for those who do not need a visa to visit Norway.

You can stay in Norway and the rest of the Schengen area for up to 90 days during a period of 180 days.

You can divide the 90 days over several visits and travel freely in and out of Norway.

If you have been in the Schengen area in the last 90 days, you must check when it is possible for you to re-enter, and how many days you can stay in Schengen. Please use the visa calculator to check this (ec.europa.eu) (external website)

If you have had a residence permit in Norway which has expired, you must travel out of Norway and the Schengen area. You can then travel into Norway again and stay here for up to 90 days without a visa.

You must have a passport which is valid for at least three months longer than the date you plan to leave Norway.

You must normally have NOK 500 available for each day of your stay in Norway. You may be asked to document this when you enter Norway. If you are staying with family or friends, you do not need to have this much money. Alternatively, the person you will be visiting can provide a financial guarantee.

You must be able to travel back to your home country or the country in which you hold a residence permit at the end of your stay.

Normally, you cannot work in Norway during your visit. I you wish to work, you must apply for a residence permit.

Special passports

If you are from Albania, Georgia, Macedonia, Moldova or Montenegro, you must have a biometric passport

If you are from Serbia you must have a biometric passport. The passport cannot be issued by MUP R Srbije, Koordinaciona Uprava.

If you are from Hong Kong, you must have a Hong Kong SAR passport or BN (0) passport

If you are from Macao, you must have a Macao SAR passport

If you are from Taiwan, you must have a passport that contains an ID card number.

Source: UDI / Norway Today