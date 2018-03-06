Welcome to Røros

Destination Røros stretches from Nord-Østerdalen in Hedmark county to the southernmost part of Sør-Trøndelag county and also has a border towards Sweden. The Forollhogna and Femundsmarka National Parks form a framework around one of Norway’s most exciting areas of natural and cultural history.

This mining town began to take form in 1644, when the first copper ore was extracted on the mountain plateau. Before that, there were only a few farms in the area.

Source: roros.no / Norway Today