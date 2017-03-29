Whale Safari – Sørøya Havfiskecruise

As owners of Sørøya Havfiskecruise Ltd. we can proudly introduce ourselves as a pioneer of winter tourism by boat in Tromso. Our slogan is quality over quantity.

Norwegian skippers and crew with great knowledge and years of experience, makes this a safe and memorable trip. Since 2006 we have offered day trips to our guests with our solid and cozy catamaran MB Havcruise. A maximum of 12 guests per trip provides a social and a cozy atmosphere. The owners live aboard in the winter. One does not need to fight for the view. We can never guarantee whales, but so far we have seen them at almost 100% of our trips.

Source: visittromso.no / Norway Today