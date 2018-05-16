Widerøe expands partnership with international airline

Widerøe and the Finnish airline Finnair expands its cooperation, the cooperation will contribute to better connections between Norway and Asia.

Widerøe will operate Finnairs flights between Helsinki, Bergen and Tromsø. This new deal will allow travelers to get better connections both in and out of Norway.

– “The new cooperation with Finnair gives us a great opportunity to strengthen both our own position and not least the Norwegian tourism industry.

One of our most important focus areas is to bring Lofoten out to the rest of the world, not to mention the northern lights that are also very popular. Now that travellers can book With us through Finnair, distribution will increase significantly,” sier Christian Skaug, director at Widerøe.

As of the 15th of May, travelers who have flown with Finnair to Oslo may easily get to smaller regions like Sunnmøre and Nord-Norge, writes Widerøe in their press release.

