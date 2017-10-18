Widerøe to use a new aircraft

Widerøe will be the first airline in the world to use the Embra E-190-E2 jet airplane this coming spring for commercial flights. And the tourism industry is delighted.

Begining on the 24th and 26th of April 2018, Widerøe and the new Embra E-190-E2 jet, will start the Bergen-Tromsø-Bergen and Bergen-Bodø-Bergen routes, respectively.

“We believe that the link between the fjord and mountains in western Norway and the raw nature experiences in northern Norway, with its northern lights and midnight sun will become one of the strongest tourism products in Europe in the coming years,” says Widerøe CEO Stein Nilsen.

In a press release, Widerøe describes the aircraft as a next-generation environmentally friendly aircraft, saying the aircraft will contribute to a sustainable future for Norwegian aviation.

The tourism industry in the west and north is positive for the route selection.

‘’If we hope to develop tourism all year round for Norway, it is crucial to offer experiences in Northern Norway and Fjord Norway as part of a travel package. Therefore, it is incredibly pleasing that Widerøe will now make it significantly easier to get between the two regions quickly,’’ says Kristian B. Jørgensen, CEO of Fjord Norge AS..

Aslak Sverdrup, Avinor airport director, states that the company is looking forward to receiving the jet aircraft when it landes for the first time in Norway. Margrethe Snekkerbakken, Division Director of Avinor, says it’s exciting to see what kind of opportunities the new aircraft type will provide the regional network.

‘’Combining both a growing business industry and developing tourism will provide great opportunities for the routes we offer between the two regions,” says Snekkerbakken.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today