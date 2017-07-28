Win a night at Oslo Camping

On Wednesday 9 August you and up to three friends can spend the night in a tent at Oslo Camping, a bar in the city centre with its own mini golf course.

You will get the place for yourself from closing time, and text day you will wake up to a delicious breakfast. The prize also includes Oslo Passes!

To enter the competition, register on Oslo Camping’s Facebook page or send an email to kontakt@oslo-camping.no by Sunday 31 July.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today