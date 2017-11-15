Winter in Oslo

Winter in OsloPhoto: visitoslo.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 15. November 2017

Oslo offers miles and miles of cross-country ski trails, or maybe you would like to test your ice-skating or downhill skiing skills. Not enough action? Try speeding down the 2-kilometer toboggan run Korketrekkeren!

 

Combine winter activities with shopping, dancing, dining and culture! Oslo has more than 40 museums, and beautiful outdoor attractions such as the Akershus Fortress and Vigeland Sculpture Park.READ MORE about Winter in Oslo

 

Source: visitoslo.com  / Norway Today

