Found over 10 unregistered handguns in flat

A man is arrested after the police seize several unregistered handguns at an address at Kokkerudåsen in Bærum on Sunday morning.

Just before 07.30 on Sunday morning the police received a message about smoke coming out of an apartment at Kokkerudåsen in Bærum.

It was in connection with the smoke development, which was caused by burnt food in an oven, that the police found several unregistered handguns.

– There are several weapons of different types. There are more than ten, and the person who lived in the apartment is willing to explain to us why he has the weapons, says Operations Manager in Oslo Police District, Rune Hekkelstrand.

Operations Manager Hekkelstrand states that the police are aiming to question the man during the day. Then the police will try to find out where the weapons originate, and whether the man has legal access to the weapons that are seized.

